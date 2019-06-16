Concetta "Connie" Waters

1925-2019

Concetta "Connie" Waters, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be available in Tuesday's paper.