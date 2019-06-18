Concetta "Connie" Waters

1925-2019

Concetta Bosco Waters, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday June 15, 2019.

Concetta, known by family and friends as Connie, was born in Kenosha on December 8, 1925, she was the daughter of Louis and Theresa Bosco of Kenosha.

Connie was educated in the Kenosha school systems. She worked in the office at American Motors but her greatest sense of pride came with the 20+ years she worked with the Kenosha Achievement Center. She felt her work with the KAC was her way of giving back. This sense of service continued into her retirement where she volunteered with Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.

On August 13, 1949, she married Paul Westley Waters and they began a 67-year family life together.

Connie's main focus in life was her family. Her home was a central point of focus for all who were family and friends. She lived for the next family event and it was not unusual to find her planning those events midweek. Perhaps she would coordinate a weekend card playing party during winter months or a cookout with a badminton net ready for games in the summer.

Connie treasured close friendships. She enjoyed meeting regularly with a close group that she remained friends with since grade school at St. Thomas.

During retirement she always looked forward to her and Paul's extended trips to Florida or Arizona during the cold winter months.

Connie loved to dance and dance she would do. It was pretty normal during her decades of family events to find her sipping only enough wine to exercise her 'foot loose' and cut a new spot on the floor with her dancing.

Connie is survived by two children, Catherine (Jerry) Coleman of Kenosha, Jeffrey of Hilliard, OH; daughter-in-law, Katherine of Cincinnati, OH; five grandchildren, Natalie Waters Gooding, Daniel Coleman, Jacob Waters, Jordan Waters, Matthew Coleman; one great-grandson, Elijah; two grandchildren compliments of Jerry, Adam (Pauline) Coleman, Michelle (Cory) Brown; three great-grandchildren, John, Ryan, and Emily Morehouse.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Westley; two sisters, Ida Williams and Louise Stull; two brothers, Joseph Eugene Cosentino and Paul Bosco; and her sister-like aunt, Delores Aldridge.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services would be appreciated.

