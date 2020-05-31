Connie Jean Hendricks
Connie Jean Hendricks Connie Jean Hendricks 74 of Harrisburg, Pa. died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Hendricks was born in Milwaukee, WI and was the daughter of the late William and Virginia Hoth. She was a retired secretary with Bradford High School, Kenosha School District. She was a member of Tree of Life Lutheran Church, Harrisburg. She enjoyed planning trips for her family, with Disney being her favorite. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Hendricks is survived by her husband, of 51 years, Phillip Hendricks, her daughter, Amy (Bryan) Matte, her grandchildren, Emily, Jared and Grace, her sister, Debbie (Tom) Jaskolski, her brother, Howard (Marlene) Hoth, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 1492 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg. Online Condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
My prayers go out to her family at this difficult time. Connie was such a great friend and coworker. I will truly miss her !
Dube Parent
Friend
