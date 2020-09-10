1/
Corana I. "Corkey" Kratzer
1948 - 2020
Corana "Corkey" I. Kratzer, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Born on August 9, 1948 she was the daughter of Ralph Conley and Ruth Rains.

In 1981 she married Vincent Kratzer.

Corkey enjoyed talking with friends and drinking coffee. When she wasn't doing either of those, she could be found watching Criminal Minds.

Survivors include her son, Toby Kratzer; two grandchildren, Jacob and Dominic; two sisters, Diana, Pamela; one brother, Ralph; and her lifelong best friend, Rosemary Fluger. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Corkey's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
