Corkey I. Kratzer

1948-2020

Corana "Corkey" I. Kratzer, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Born on August 9, 1948 she was the daughter of Ralph Conley and Ruth Rains.

In 1981 she married Vincent Kratzer.

Corkey enjoyed talking with friends and drinking coffee. When she wasn't doing either of those, she could be found watching Criminal Minds.

Survivors include her son, Toby Kratzer; two grandchildren, Jacob and Dominic; two sisters, Diana, Pamela; one brother, Ralph; and her lifelong best friend, Rosemary Fluger. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

