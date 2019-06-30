Corinne M. "Corky" Holm

1927-2019

Corinne M. "Corky" Holm, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was born on March 12, 1927, to the late Elmer E. and Ethel M. (Goodman) Stein. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1945.

On September 27, 1947, she married Raymond Zaneck who preceded her in death on February 21, 1983. She then went on to marry Harold R. Holm on October 19, 1985, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2000.

Corinne was a homemaker for her beloved family. She received her pilots license at the age of 18 after only 6 hours of flight instruction then extended her training to become a stunt pilot during the war. She was part of a group of pilots who brought planes to the army air force for training purposes.

Corky loved golf, swimming and scuba diving, bowling, tennis, and traveling but, loved flying most. She was an avid animal lover.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlene (Skip) Woffinden; and granddaughter, Ronnie Holly.

Aside from her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her dear sister, Lois Peterson; and a niece, Valerie Elrod

Private services were held by her family per Corky's request.

