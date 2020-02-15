Curtis Waterstradt

1954-2020

Curtis Waterstradt, 65 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born February 28, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late John and Hattie (Trempt) Waterstradt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a family memorial.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Curt's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com