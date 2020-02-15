Kenosha News

Curtis Waterstradt

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:15 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117 14th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
Curtis Waterstradt

1954-2020

Curtis Waterstradt, 65 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born February 28, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late John and Hattie (Trempt) Waterstradt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a family memorial.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published online at KenoshaNews.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
