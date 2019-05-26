Curtis Arthur Whittier

1936 2019

Curtis Arthur Whittier, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, was suddenly called home to heaven on the morning of May 10, 2019. He was given 82 years of grace on this earth.

Curtis was born in Waukegan, Ill. on Sept. 12, 1936, and was the youngest son of Manley and Annabel (Briggs) Whittier.

Curtis served in the U.S. Marines. He married Carol (Gehrke) Whittier on March 1, 1958, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenosha, Wis. They had six children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. For most of his life, Curtis was a Merchant Marine, sailing to various parts of the world. When not on a ship, he was a commercial truck driver. He became an avid photographer during all his travels.

Later in life, after the passing of his wife Carol, he married Sue Whiteman from Punta Gorda, Fla. He liked the warmer weather of Fla. and being a member of the local Coast Guard Auxiliary.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother David, and his first wife Carol. He is survived by his second wife, Sue Whittier and his six children; Jeffrey (Pam) Whittier of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., James (Gail) Whittier of Racine, Wis., Jon (Sarah) Whittier, and Kathy (James) Weiland of Kenosha, Wis., Karen (James) Tenyer of Pleasant Prairie, and his daughter Kelly Whittier of Kenosha, Wis. He has eight grandchildren Amy (Christopher) Yule, Adam Weiland, Michael (Elizabeth) Tenyer, Jennifer Tenyer, Corrine (Thomas) Lawler, Grant (Rachel) Whittier, Elizabeth, and Kate Whittier. He was blessed to have five great-grandchildren Audrey and Gavin Yule, Jude, and Solomon Lawler, and Tucker Tenyer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Curtis Whittier on Wednesday, May 29, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenosha WI. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 5 p.m. until the start of the service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friedens Lutheran Legacy Fund or the Shoreland Lutheran High School Foundation Fund.