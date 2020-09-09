1/1
Cynthia Ann Korecz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Ann Korecz

1937-2020

Cynthia Ann Korecz, 83 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, September 7,2020, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

She was born January 26, 1937, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late John and Laura (Chalmers) Bushonville.

On June 24, 1961, she married Richard Korecz at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Cynthia worked for American Motors for 30 years before her retirement. She was an animal lover and looked forward to an annual Wisconsin Dells trip.

Survivor include her husband of 59 years, Richard; two sons, Michael (Joan) Korecz and Mark (Deborah) Korecz, both of Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren, Emily, Elena, Michael Jr., Kristine, Andrew, Anthony, Courtney and Wesley; two great-granddaughters, Haley and McKenna; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Baca.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, or Safe Harbor Humane Society, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Cynthia's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved