Cynthia Ann Korecz

1937-2020

Cynthia Ann Korecz, 83 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, September 7,2020, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

She was born January 26, 1937, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late John and Laura (Chalmers) Bushonville.

On June 24, 1961, she married Richard Korecz at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Cynthia worked for American Motors for 30 years before her retirement. She was an animal lover and looked forward to an annual Wisconsin Dells trip.

Survivor include her husband of 59 years, Richard; two sons, Michael (Joan) Korecz and Mark (Deborah) Korecz, both of Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren, Emily, Elena, Michael Jr., Kristine, Andrew, Anthony, Courtney and Wesley; two great-granddaughters, Haley and McKenna; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Baca.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, or Safe Harbor Humane Society, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Cynthia's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com