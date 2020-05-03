Julie and Beth, I had the honor of working for your mom for a number of years at ProHealth Care. She was my mentor and most of all dear friend. I have many fond memories, our work trips to Boston, New York and various other places. Our happy hours in Waukesha and Pewaukee were always something we enjoyed. She was so very proud of both of you girls and was beyond excited with her grandkiddos. She has always had a special place in my heart and I will never forget the positive force she was in my life. Now she can celebrate with the angels.

Pat Kokta