Cynthia Ann Lichter
1946 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Lichter 1946 - 2020 Cynthia Ann Lichter, age 73 of Franklin, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her daughters by her side after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Cindy was born on November 19, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Frank M. Holderness and Dorothy (Brown) Holderness Schmitz. She was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Carthage College and her M.B.A. from Keller Graduate School of Management. Cindy was the Director of Patient Business Services for United Healthcare Systems in Kenosha, WI, until 1990 and moved to a similar position at ProHealth Care in Waukesha, WI, until her retirement in 2008. Cindy was a past President and Board Member of the WI Medical Credit Association and a past Board Member of the Health Financial Management Association – WI Chapter. She volunteered at Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Franklin following her retirement. Cindy enjoyed sailing, golfing, bowling, vacationing with the Elderly Eight, Tuesday afternoons with the Golf Girls, trips to Europe and spending winters in Hilton Head with her good friends. Her greatest joy came from watching her grandchildren grow up and participate in all of their activities and traveling to Disney World with them numerous times over the years. Cindy was always on the go and had so much enthusiasm for life. She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Mike Ortiz) Lichter and Beth (Greg) Walsh; her companion of over 36 years, Jerry Ruffolo; her grandchildren, Zachary, Kathryn and Margaret Walsh; her siblings, Frank (Marie) Holderness, Pat (Richard) Oberst and Pam Holderness, along with other relatives and many friends. Due to present health concerns, a private graveside service and inurnment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. A Celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided in the final weeks of Cindy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the American Cancer Society, N19 W24350 River Wood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
Julie and Beth, I had the honor of working for your mom for a number of years at ProHealth Care. She was my mentor and most of all dear friend. I have many fond memories, our work trips to Boston, New York and various other places. Our happy hours in Waukesha and Pewaukee were always something we enjoyed. She was so very proud of both of you girls and was beyond excited with her grandkiddos. She has always had a special place in my heart and I will never forget the positive force she was in my life. Now she can celebrate with the angels.
Pat Kokta
Julie and Beth, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. We had so many good times throughout the years watching you two grow up. All the fun we had with Cindy and yes some troubles. I wish you the very best and I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.

Love Barb Petersen Robertson
Barb Robertson
