Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen
Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen

Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen, age 60, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Fredericksen; her father, Lee Oros; her step-mother, Beverly Oros; her brother, Rick (Angela) Oros, her sister, Kathy Oros; her step-daughter, Suzaane Vergenz and many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Cynthia will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki website at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

July 12, 2020
A great friend , you will be missed
July 12, 2020
Cindy was a close friend and an angel. Always had a smile and good things to say My heart goes out to Thomas and family as well as Cindy's family. Rest in Peace in heaven.
Michael Malsack
Friend
July 12, 2020
She was a sweetheart and everyone loved her. She is going to be miss very much. Thoughts and prayers are with the families.
mary lou christiansen
Friend
July 12, 2020
I'll always remember her in happier times. She always made the worst crime scenes a lot easier to handle. Will be unable to attend the visitation since I will be out of town but always in my heart. RIP dear friend.
Dave Lyons
Friend
July 12, 2020
Cindy was a good friend to many people. I am glad that I had the chance to be her friend and to work along side her for many years. She will be remembered and missed by many.
Cathy Tabbert
Friend
