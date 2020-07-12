Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen

Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen, age 60, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Fredericksen; her father, Lee Oros; her step-mother, Beverly Oros; her brother, Rick (Angela) Oros, her sister, Kathy Oros; her step-daughter, Suzaane Vergenz and many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Cynthia will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki website at a later date.

