Cynthia Juskiewicz
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Juskiewicz, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 16, 2020.

Cindy was born on November 24, 1952 in Kenosha, WI, daughter of Walter and Leone Rutkowski. She grew up alongside her two siblings, her older sister and best friend Carol and older brother Jim. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Kenosha WI and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. 

Cindy married the love of her life, Bryon, on October 29, 1979 and in 1984 they welcomed their daughter Kristin. Cindy was a devoted stay-at-home mother and loved volunteering as room mom in Kristin's elementary school classrooms, chaperoning field trips, and co-leading Girl Scout Troop 143 with Carol. She also worked for nineteen years at the Kenosha Public Library before retiring. 

Cindy most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially camping trips with family and friends and annual trips to Florida with Bryon. Her other hobbies included: gardening, working on home renovation and decorating projects, attending arts and craft fairs, music, musical theater, and singing. 

Cindy, kind and loving Mama Bear, will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kristin as well as the rest of her family. She will be remembered and held dear by her sister, Carol Geisler and brother-in-law Ron Geisler; her brother, Jim Rutkowski; her nieces and nephews, David Geisler, Katie (Ryan) Richards, Kimberly (Kuba) Zarobkiewicz, Jason (Nancy) Rutkowski, and Becky Rutkowski; her cousins, Sue (Kevin) Sheehan, Tony Valente, Jane (Blair) Lindquist, Liz Valente, Catherine (Robert) Higginbottom; and her great-nieces and great-nephew, Keira, Quinn, and Nash Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bryon. 

Funeral services honoring Cindy's life were held privately. 

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
