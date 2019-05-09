Cynthia A. "Cindy" Kramer

1960 - 2019

Cynthia "Cindy" A. Kramer, 58, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

She was born on May 11, 1960 ,to the late Robert and Anne (Stankus) Beaudin in Lewiston, Ma.

Cindy worked as a deli manager for Treasure Island Foods, most recently at Stinebrink's in Kenosha.

Cindy was an avid Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls fan.

Cindy is survived by her daughter Jamie Lynn Collins of Waukegan, her grandchildren Emily and Samantha and her former husband Howard Kramer.

A Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

