Cynthia L. Gilewski
1941 - 2020
Cynthia L. Gilewski

1941 - 2020

On Sunday, August 16, 2020 Cindy Gilewski passed away just 3 days shy of her 79th birthday. She was born in Kenosha, WI the only daughter of Henry & Peggy Simons. Cindy had three brothers, Al, Harry & Dave.

Cindy fell in love at a very young age, & married the love of her life, Dennis George Gilewski, who preceded her in death.

Cindy had many jobs throughout her life: factory worker, meat packer, pharmacist assistant, & PDQ clerk just to name a few.

Cindy is survived by her children, Dennis & Robyn Gilewski (Cumming, GA), Dale Gilewski (Oak Creek, WI) and Donna & Claude Felizardo (Monrovia, CA). Cindy was blessed with three grandchildren, Dale Jacob (Jake) Gilewski, Amanda & Erik Felizardo & three great-grandchildren, Saylor, Lucas & Collins Gilewski. After Dennis' passing, Cindy loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. Cindy was a loving person who will be missed by all who knew her.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
