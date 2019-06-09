Cynthia Lynn Maricle

Cynthia Lynn Maricle, 44, of Salem Lakes passed away on June 1, 2019

She was born in Waukegan, Ill. on April 8, 1975, to James and CarolAnn Maricle. She was educated at Salem Grade School and Westosha Central High School. She continued her education at Gateway Technical College in Early Childhood Education. She worked at local childcare centers and also as a nanny with A Helping Hand Professional Nanny Agency in West Allis, Wis.

Cynthia is survived by her loving mother Carol Ann Maricle, her brothers William (Janet) Maricle, James Maricle, Steve (Dawn) Maricle, brother-in-law Tom Brocato, nieces Jaclyn (Heather) Maricle, Stephanie (Bill) Simpson, Sarah (Brad) Schlintz, Rebecca (Tony) Knowles and great niece Brooklyn Knowles, and nephew Clayton (Erica) Maricle. She was preceded in death by her father James Maricle, her sister Jeanette (Maricle) Brocato and her uncle William Maricle.

Cindi enjoyed her life in many ways. She traveled many times with her mother to Las Vegas, San Diego, and San Francisco. She also traveled to Anaheim, Calif. pursuing her dream of performing voice overs for animation. She spent time at Disneyland and while in the audience of the Tonight Show she met some of her favorite stars including Jay Leno and Jim Carrey. She traveled to Disney World and the many theme parks in Fla. She performed as a background actor in Chicago in two movies by Paramount Pictures. While in Chicago she was in the audience of the Oprah Winfrey Show and performed an impersonation of one of her favorite stars Jim Carrey who she then met for a second time. She also took many trips to New York City with her mother and sister Jeanette.

She was a passionate fan of Michael Jackson and her vast collection of Jackson memorabilia was published on the front page of the Kenosha News two days after his death in 2009. She enjoyed attending many Comicon conventions with her mother. Cindi enjoyed the stars of the big and small screen and loved sharing stories with friends and family of her many adventures.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date