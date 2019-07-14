Cynthia Lynn ""Cindi""
Cynthia Lynn "Cindi" Maricle, 44, of Salem Lakes passed away on June 1, 2019. A celebration of Cindi's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church (24929 – 75th Stree). A visitation with the family will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A full obituary will appear in next Sunday's paper.
