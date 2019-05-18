Dale R. "Bear" Allen

1955 - 2019

Dale "Bear" R. Allen, 64, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 9, 1955, to Gerald R. and Kathleen (Janssen) in North Chicago. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

On May 28, 1982 he married Stacy "Susan" Smith in Dallas, Texas.

Bear worked as a plumber in Dallas, Texas, Kansas City, Mo. and Atlanta, Ga. for 10 years. Most recently he was a truck driver for several trucking companies in the Kenosha area.

Bear was an avid pool player and was a member of the APA, KPBL and various other bar leagues. He enjoyed going to concerts, loved to karaoke, spent years building and racing RC cars, a fan of women's Roller Derby and an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Bear is survived by his loving wife Stacy "Susan", his mother Kathleen (Gary) Christensen of Fla., his sister Elise Towery of Houston, Texas, his sisters-in-laws Marie Smith of Fla., Pat (Auby) Taylor of Texas and Debbie Allen of Kenosha, his 13 nephews, his two nieces and his faithful dog Bugsy.

He is preceded in death by his father, his brother Lonny and his dog Didymus.

A Celebration of Life for Bear will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

