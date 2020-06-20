Dale Kevin Guerra

1964 - 2020

Dale Kevin Guerra, 55, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep Sunday June 7, 2020 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born November 11, 1964 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the son of Mary and the late Clem Guerra. He grew up in Kenosha where he attended local schools and was a star athlete. Dale had an amazing work ethic and was employed as a building engineer. The job he most loved was working at the YMCA and coaching youth basketball, including his daughter Taylor's team. He enjoyed living in Arizona and going to the Grand Canyon and the other national parks there.

Dale is survived by three children, his son Sean Kutzler, Iqaluit, Canada, who he fathered at a young age, and his son Austin Nudi, Phoenix, AZ and daughter Taylor Guerra, Mesa, AZ, whom he shared with his former spouse, Nicole Nudi, Queen Creek, AZ. He is also survived by three brothers Gary Guerra, AZ, Mark Guerra, WI, and Randy Guerra, AZ; one sister Debbie Guerra, FL; three grandchildren, Abby Kutzler, Iqaluit, Canada, Dominik Nudi, Phoenix, AZ, Khalil Mitchell, Mesa, AZ, and Khalaya Mitchell, Mesa, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his sister Jackie Guerra.

A memorial service was held in Arizona on Monday June 15, 2020. He was loyal to a fault and would go out of his way to help any friend in need. He was deeply loved by his family, all the people he worked with and memorable to everyone he met.