Dale Uhr

1950 - 2019

Dale Uhr, 68, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Kenosha.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1950, to the late Andrew and Olga (Skau) Uhr. He was educated in the schools of Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School. He received his LPN through Gateway Technical College.

On May 22, 1976, he married Patsy Strasser in Union Grove.

Dale worked as an LPN at the Lincoln Lutheran Home and the A-Center in Racine. He then worked as an LPN for Snap-On Tools retiring from there.

Dale was very proud of the fact that his parents immigrated from Denmark and was the first generation here in America.

Dale enjoyed fishing, was an avid Packer fan and of all Wisconsin sports.

Dale is survived by his children, Jason (Andrea) Uhr of Kenosha and Jennifer (Justin) Latus, his grandchildren, Taylor and Grayson and his former wife, Patsy Uhr.

A Celebration of Life for Dale will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 12 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

