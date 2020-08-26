Daniel Duane Edwards

1940 - 2020

Daniel D. Edwards went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 80 while enjoying a leisurely drive in his classic car.

Dan was born in Zion, IL on January 19, 1940 to the late Paul and Vivian (Ray) Edwards. He was the oldest of three children with two younger sisters. After graduating from high school, Dan proudly served our country as an airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 until 1962. During his years of service, he was stationed in New Mexico and Okinawa, Japan.

On March 18, 1961, Dan was united in marriage to Joan Meissner at Grace Missionary Church in Zion, IL. As a young married couple, Dan and Joan became the proud parents of a son, Dennis, and a daughter, Annjanette. Dan worked alongside his father as an upholsterer at Craftsman Furniture Shop in Zion, IL. He eventually took over the family business, where he worked for more than four decades.

Dan's faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior consistently guided his daily life and convictions. As a result, Dan was an active member at several churches in or near Kenosha, most recently serving at Racine Bible Church. Dan filled various roles in each church, including serving on the Board, serving as a Deacon, helping with AWANA, and ushering. In addition, Dan encouraged the spread of God's Word as a member of the Gideons.

Dan also enjoyed a number of hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid fisherman, a member of a trap-shooting team for many years, he was a history buff and volunteered at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, and he loved flying his plane when he had a young family. Above all else, Dan loved spending time with family and would drop what he was doing or drive wherever necessary to help out or participate in activities with his children or grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; his children, Dennis (Eileen) Edwards of Austin, TX and Annjanette (Paul) Anderson of Kenosha, WI; his three beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Micah, and Sydney Anderson; and his sister, Betty (Alvin) Burns of Lakeland, FL. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Lorelei Flesher of Kenosha, WI.

A funeral service honoring Dan's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177, with full military honors. Private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha, WI. A visitation for Dan will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Racine Bible Church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com