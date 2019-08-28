Daniel Francis Kliora

Daniel F. Kliora, 81, devout Catholic and dedicated family man, peacefully passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha Wis., surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 26, 2019.

Born in Waukegan, Ill. to Constantine and Frances Kliora on Jan. 26, 1938, the second of five children. Dan briefly studied under the Passionist Order with the intent of possibly becoming a Passionist Missionary. He went on to pursue several different careers before becoming a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, where he retired after 15 years.

Dan belonged to St Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. He enjoyed playing piano, writing, traveling, meeting new people, and gambling from time to time, but he was most happy spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his genuine caring personality, his quick wit and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughters, Tina-Marie (Mario) Vazquez of Kenosha, Wis. and Angel (Paul) Weflen of Honolulu, Hawaii; his grandchildren, Stephani (Trent) Kuczynski of Milton, Wis, Mason Vazquez of Kenosha, Wis, Jewel and Bailey Weflen of Honolulu, Hawaii; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Isabel Kuczynski; two brothers, Peter Kliora of Beach Park, Ill. and Joseph (Rose) Kliora of Roselle, Ill. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a brother, Constantine "Nick" Kliora, and a sister Barbara Large.

Dan was a friendly guy who liked a good laugh and had a big heart for others. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him, and all who knew him.

Dan's family would like to thank the staff at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie Memory Care Unit as well as the staff at Aurora Medical Center for making his last moments on this earth comfortable.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayer services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at noon on Friday at St. Anne Catholic Church, Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, Ill. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the , in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Dan's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com