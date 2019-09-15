Daniel M. Scheve

1952 - 2019

Daniel M. Scheve, 67, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, due to complications from cancer. He was born on May 9, 1952, the son of the William and Gina (nee Amadio) Scheve.

On March 8th, 1980, he married Lynn Suokko-Scheve at St. Peter's Church in Kenosha, WI.

Dan was a man of many hats. He was a great son, husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and extremely hard worker. After his secondary and post-secondary education, he became a Journeyman Ironworker in the Commercial and Industrial Industry. He was president of Thrifty Welding in Illinois and after that career ended, he worked for many large firms including Washington Group and Bechtel Corporation as Foreman and General Foreman. He went on to work for General Dynamics in their Satellite Communication Division in the United States, Guam and at the Joint Defense Facility Pine Gap, a joint US and Australian satellite surveillance base in Alice Springs, Australia. After retirement, he was employed by Day Zimmerman for Dominion Nuclear Plants in Virginia on a contract basis.

He had many achievements, but his greatest were his sons Nathan (Tina) and Ryan (Danielle). His grandson, Jonathan, was his pride and joy.

Dan loved to pheasant hunt with his dog, Bella. He loved to golf, playing in several leagues over his lifetime. He especially loved to golf with his sons, brothers-in-law, and follow the golf careers of family members. He passed down the love of his sports to his sons and was proud when his son Ryan became a PGA member and son Nathan loved golf as well as hunting. He enjoyed all sports, but he was a dedicated fan his entire life of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, a 1980's member of the St. Peter's Men's Club, and a member of The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers, AFL-CIO.

He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Elden and Ada Suokko.

His is survived by his wife, their two sons and daughters-in-law; grandson, Jonathan; brothers-in-law, Darel (Susan) Suokko, Ronald (Rose) Suokko, Gary (Janet) Suokko; nephews, Dr. Steven Suokko (Mari) and Douglas Suokko; nieces, Kimberly (Lamar) Smith, Bailey Schwartz, and Mari K. Suokko; great-nieces, Amanda and Haley Smith, Allison Suokko; great-nephews, Matthew Smith, Joseph Suokko, and Michael Suokko. He is further survived by best friends Dale & Jim Dobbs and family and his dog, Bella.

We wish to Thank All Saints Cancer Center, Dr. Ryan Engel, Dr. Rosenberg, Nurse Heidi, St. Peter Parish, family, extended family, and friends for their prayers and support.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, 5:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, with Rev. Ireneusz Chodakowski officiating. Visitation on Tuesday will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Catholic Masses are requested.

Your Wings Were Ready But Our Hearts Were Not.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM