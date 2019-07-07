Daniel T. Norton

1944 - 2019

Daniel T. Norton, 74 of Elkhorn, WI, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Kenosha, WI on September 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Eldon and Lucille (Tetzlaff) Norton. He attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Daniel proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1965.

On September 19, 1970, at St. Anthony Catholic Church; he was united in marriage to Cynthia S. Petrick.

Dan was a dedicated and hardworking employee for JI Case Company in Racine as a material coordinator for over 36 years; retiring in 2001.

He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved fishing. He enjoyed taking many trips to Perkup, the coffee house in Elkhorn, where he enjoyed chatting with his friends.

Dan is survived by his wife, Cindy; and a brother, David Norton along with many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Ralph Zuzinec.

Along with his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Norton, and sisters, June Sweet Brown and Valerie, in infancy.

A Memorial Service honoring Daniel's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. A gathering will be held for Daniel at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Advocate Aurora of Burlingtonalworth at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge, Suite 8, Burlington, WI, 53105 or Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3615 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115 would be appreciated by the family.

