Danny R. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Danny R. Anderson

1949 - 2020

Danny R. Anderson, 71, of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 29, 1949 to the late Richard G. and Rita M. Anderson in Indiana. He attended Union Grove High School from 1964 – 1967. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army in 1969 where he went to Germany and drove a tank.

On April 28, 1984 he married Karen Kosloske in Virginia.

Danny had three daughters from his first marriage Rita (Paul) Klimek, Donna Howell and Crystal Anderson.

Danny's favorite job was working at the sheriff's office in Hampton, VA.

Danny enjoyed driving bus for the Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp. He was an avid Packers fan, he enjoyed fishing with the sheriff's department for the Boy Scouts in Racine.

Danny is survived by his wife Karen, his three daughters, his grandchildren Courtney Pepito, Alicia Pepito, Ryan Howell, Meghan Anadell, Adrianna Anadell and Brianna Anadell, his sisters Gale Benedum, Kathy (Gene) Harrington, Karen (Rick) Munns, Sharon (Mike) Medders, his brothers Terry (Debbie) Anderson, Garry Anderson, Tim Anderson, Bruce Anderson, his sister-in-law Elizabeth (James) Olsen and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard G "Buzz" Anderson and his brother-in-law Bob Benedum.

Private Family Services will be held and interment with Military Honors will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Danny's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved