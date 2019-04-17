Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne Sturycz.

Daphne Lynn Sturycz

1978 - 2019

Daphne Lynn Sturycz, 40, of Pleasant Prairie, lost her battle with multiple sclerosis at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha on Aug. 13, 1978, and was the daughter of Timothy and Ernestine (Lancour) Peterson. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Tremper High School.

In 1998, at Kemper Center, she was united in marriage to Jeff Sturycz. Their union later dissolved.

Daphne was employed with Burger King Restaurant for 15 years, until her retirement because of illness.

She was an A.P.A. Pool Player and loved NHRA Drag Racing, cooking and baking. She enjoyed relaxing by watching cooking shows and working on cross stitch projects. Her most favorite pastime was attending activities with her children.

She is survived by her parents, Timothy and Ernestine Peterson; her beautiful daughters, Rebecca Lynn and Brooke Elizabeth Sturycz; her sister, Jessica (Daryl) Brassfield; her aunts, Judith (Dean) Ehlert and Jane (Richard) Clark; and her former husband, Jeff Sturycz.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; her maternal grandparents; and her aunt, Robin Druba.

A visitation honoring Daphne's life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101