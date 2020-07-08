Darla Jean Yingling Kreuser

Darla Jean Yingling Kreuser (79) died peacefully in her sleep at home in Clarksville, TN on 23 March, 2020.

Funeral services for Darla will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and masks are encouraged.

