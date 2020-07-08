1/1
Darla Jean Yingling Kreuser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Darla Jean Yingling Kreuser

Darla Jean Yingling Kreuser (79) died peacefully in her sleep at home in Clarksville, TN on 23 March, 2020.

Funeral services for Darla will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and masks are encouraged.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved