Darlene M. Perez

1941 - 2020

Following a brief and sudden illness, Darlene M. Perez, age 79 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with daughter at her side on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born in Truesdell, WI on March 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Sophie (Sankowski) Bloxdorf. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

Darlene was united in marriage to Pedro Perez on August 28, 1993. He preceded her in death January 15, 1996.

For over 25 years, Darlene was employed with Abbott Labs as a Quality Assurance Operator.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and Women of the Moose, Kenosha Chapter #155.

Darlene was a great person who touched the lives of so many people. She gave of herself to those in need. Her talents were many and her limitations were few. More important than what she did is who she was. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, traveling and loved dancing. She would and could help you to move mountains. Her charm, her wit, and her funny antics always kept her family and friends laughing.

She is survived by her children, Roberta (Robert) Peak, Justyna (Jamie) Martin, Peter (Trisha) Perez, Anita (Dave) Bach, and Elizabeth (Kris) Proschwitz; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her brother, Jerome (Margaret) Bloxdorf; and a loving niece, nephew, many cousins and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pedro Perez; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Julius and Bertha Bloxdorf and Stanley and Justyna Sankowski, 6 uncles and 5 aunts; and many dear friends.

"I have no regrets for leaving this world; my next one is permanent. I'll be able to watch over all left behind."

It was Darlene's wish that we celebrate her life collectively. Given the circumstances, a celebration of her life is being planned for a future date.

