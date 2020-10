Darlene M. Perez

1941 - 2020

The family of Darlene Perez would love to have you join us as we gather to celebrate her life Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at The Moose Club, 3003 - 30th Ave, Kenosha, WI.

Refreshments will be served as we share stories, love, tears, and laughter.