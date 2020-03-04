Kenosha News

Darrel Arthur Anderson (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kenosha United Christian Church
1411 74th St
Kenosha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenosha United Christian Church
1411 74th St.
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Darrell Arthur Anderson

1946 - 2020

Darrell Anderson, 73, of Kenosha passed away at Froedterdt Hospital Wednesday February 26, 2020.

Darrell was born on December 9, 1946 the son of the late Walter & Eleanor (Darling) Anderson.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He married the love of his life Betty Davis on October 14, 1972 in South Milwaukee. Darrell worked as a lab tech for Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of the Kenosha United Christian Church.

His hobbies included WW2 models, Model tanks, watching tv, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Betty Anderson, brother; Keith (Ruth) Anderson of Kenosha, sister; Patricia (Richard) Bezotte of Conway, Arkansas, Nephews; Tracy (Wendy) Bezotte of Trevor, Craig (Peggy) Bezotte, Brian (Angie) Anderson of OH, Carl (Tina) Anderson of Bay View, Nieces; Leslie (Albert) Novak of Kenosha, Debbie Hoedley of Antioch, Ann Harrer-Barrett of Kenosha, and Wendy Harrer-Ward of Ill..

Preceded in death by is parents, and brother Charles.

A visitation will be held March 7th, 2020, at Kenosha United Christian Church 1411 74th St. Kenosha, WI., from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services

8226-Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 4, 2020
