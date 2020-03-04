Darrell Arthur Anderson

1946 - 2020

Darrell Anderson, 73, of Kenosha passed away at Froedterdt Hospital Wednesday February 26, 2020.

Darrell was born on December 9, 1946 the son of the late Walter & Eleanor (Darling) Anderson.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He married the love of his life Betty Davis on October 14, 1972 in South Milwaukee. Darrell worked as a lab tech for Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of the Kenosha United Christian Church.

His hobbies included WW2 models, Model tanks, watching tv, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Betty Anderson, brother; Keith (Ruth) Anderson of Kenosha, sister; Patricia (Richard) Bezotte of Conway, Arkansas, Nephews; Tracy (Wendy) Bezotte of Trevor, Craig (Peggy) Bezotte, Brian (Angie) Anderson of OH, Carl (Tina) Anderson of Bay View, Nieces; Leslie (Albert) Novak of Kenosha, Debbie Hoedley of Antioch, Ann Harrer-Barrett of Kenosha, and Wendy Harrer-Ward of Ill..

Preceded in death by is parents, and brother Charles.

A visitation will be held March 7th, 2020, at Kenosha United Christian Church 1411 74th St. Kenosha, WI., from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

