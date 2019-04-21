Darrell L. Truax

1951 - 2019

Darrell Truax, 67, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.



Darrell was born on Oct. 9, 1951, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of the late Darrell W. and Viola (Morse) Truax. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Darrell was employed at OMC/Johnson Motors for many years, later working at Gander Mountain. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers & Brewers, hunting and fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Berry Brasher of Alabama; brothers, Robert (Janet) Truax of Beach Park, Ill., Harold (Janet) Truax of Pleasant Prairie; sister, Colleen Truax of Pleasant Prairie; five grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Earl, and sisters, Barbara, Jeanette, and Evelyn.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53140, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.



