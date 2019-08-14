Darrin Charles Wolfe

1968 - 2019

Darrin Charles Wolfe, 50, of Olympia, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019. He was born on Nov. 29, 1968, the son of Duane Wolfe Sr., and Elaine Koelling. He was married to Sharon Wolfe.

He was born in Waukegan, Ill., and lived in Kenosha. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and leisure time at the casino.

He is survived by wife, Sharon; his son, Nicholas Shroyer; sister, Roxanne (Wolfe) Metz, brothers, Duane Wolfe, Jr., and Sean Wolfe and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by nephew, Benjamin Metz in 2007; and mother, Elaine (Wolfe) Koelling in 1986.

Services will be held on Wednesday (TODAY) at 12 noon at Holy Rosary Church, with Father Michael officiating.