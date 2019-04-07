Darryl T. Chudy

1961 - 2019

Darryl T. Chudy, 57, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.



Born in Ashland, Wis., Aug. 22, 1961, he was the son of the late William and Arlene (Fredrickson) Chudy. He moved to Deerfield, Ill., as a young child where he received his education and later went on to attend Purdue University. He moved to Bristol from Deerfield in 2007.



Darryl worked as a cook for several restaurants, for a period of time as a sales associate for Ashley Furniture, and most recently for his brother's business, Golf, Gifts & Gallery. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing, but his main passion is golfing and was a member of Bristol Oaks Country Club.



Survivors include his son, Austin Chudy of Wheaton, Ill.; and three brothers, Duane (Kelley) Chudy of Lincolnshire, Ill., Dennis (Sue) Chudy of Missoula, Mont., and Dean (Eleanor) Chudy of Lake Forest, Ill. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In accordance to Darryl's wishes, private services will be held at a later date.



