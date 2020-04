Darryl M. Smith

Darryl M. Smith, age 80 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday April 27th 2020 at Parkside Manor.

Services will be later with burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

A full obituary will appear on our web site when it becomes available.

