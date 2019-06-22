Darwin Creason

1946 - 2019

Darwin Creason passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the son of the late Donald and Jonelle (Cauldwell) Creason.

Darwin was born in California, on June 24, 1946. He was educated in the schools of Milwaukee. He married Marie Kachnowski on May 20, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wis. Darwin was a member of the United States Air Force and National Guard, then worked many years as a Pipefitter for Local 118. He was a member of the Church of Christ Kenosha and Zion, Ill. His hobbies included cheering for the Green Bay Packers, fishing, finding unique treasures and antiques at rummage sales, but most of all, spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children; Bret and Lisa Creason both of Pleasant Prairie and his half-brother, Alfred (Paulette) Hart III of Tennessee. Darwin is preceded in death by his wife, Marie and his grandchild, Brandon Creason.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

