Daryl V. Richardson
Daryl V. Richardson, 67, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, he was the son of Vern Richardson and Gladys (Cantway) Priddis. Daryl was educated in the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Tremper High School. He was employed by the Midweek Bulletin, as a bartender at area taverns, the Brat Stop and Chrysler Motors.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Private services for Daryl were held.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 19, 2019