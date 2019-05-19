Kenosha News

Daryl Richardson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Richardson.
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daryl V. Richardson

Daryl V. Richardson, 67, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, he was the son of Vern Richardson and Gladys (Cantway) Priddis. Daryl was educated in the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Tremper High School. He was employed by the Midweek Bulletin, as a bartender at area taverns, the Brat Stop and Chrysler Motors.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Private services for Daryl were held.



Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.