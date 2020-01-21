David A. Gedemer

May 20, 1935 – January 18, 2020

Racine – David Albert Gedemer, age 84; beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee: Stoger) Gedemer and dear father of Gretchen (Charles) Neu, Roberta Gedemer, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Davis, Lorraine (Roger) Slater and David J. Gedemer; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine) with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Wednesday's Kenosha News for the complete obituary.

