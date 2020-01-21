Kenosha News

David A. Gedemer (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Obituary
David A. Gedemer

May 20, 1935 – January 18, 2020

Racine – David Albert Gedemer, age 84; beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee: Stoger) Gedemer and dear father of Gretchen (Charles) Neu, Roberta Gedemer, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Davis, Lorraine (Roger) Slater and David J. Gedemer; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine) with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Wednesday's Kenosha News for the complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 21, 2020
