David A. Gedemer

May 20, 1935 – January 18, 2020

Racine – David Albert Gedemer, age 84; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020. David wrote this obituary for himself just a few years ago.

David was born in Racine on May 20, 1935, the youngest of five children, born to Peter and Louise (nee: Moritz) Gedemer. He graduated from Holy Name School (Class of '49) and St. Catherine's High School (Class of '53). He faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean Conflict from 1953-55. On June 14, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha, David was united in marriage with the love of his life, Barbara M. Stoger (a Kenosha native). Dave was employed as a bookkeeper for Thomas Supply Company from 1957 until retiring, after 45 years of service, in 2002.

Dave was a master woodworker, always on the search for fine pieces of wood, to handcraft beautiful pieces of furniture for family members. As an avid sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Marquette basketball, and Notre Dame & Wisconsin Football. Above all, Dave was ALL about family. David treasured the travel experiences he had with Barbara & their family. They were fortunate to have visited nearly 26 states over the years…and, with Dave's interest in genealogy, researched-discovered & visited Gedemer family members in Germany, and in turn, hosted several family members from Germany when they traveled to Racine. Later in life, Dave enjoyed the family cottage on the Fox River, just south of Montello, WI & his son's beach front home – located on the Gulf of California, south of Puerto Penasco, Mexico. Last but not least, Dave proudly took part in the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight on April 14, 2018 – an experience that brought tears to his eyes.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara; daughters, Gretchen (Charles) Neu, Roberta Gedemer, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Davis, Lorraine (Roger) Slater; son, David J. Gedemer; six great and intelligent grandchildren, Randall (Dana) & Douglas Neu, Sarah & Kenneth Rogstad, Jacob & Emily Davis; sister, Eleanor (Jerome) Maller; brother-in-law, Edmund Kretschmer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by brothers, William Gedemer & Fred ( Mary Ann & Dorothy) Gedemer; sister, Louise Kretschmer; Barbara's parents, George & Evelyn Stoger and brother-in-law, Robert Stoger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine's High School, St. Lucy Catholic Church or to the have been suggested.

