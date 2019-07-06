David A. Holden

1961 - 2019

David Alan Holden, 58 of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

He was born February 20, 1961, in Waukegan, IL. He moved to Zion, IL after spending many years as an aspiring entrepreneur. Dave married Christine VanDreese on November 6, 1999 and settled in Pleasant Prairie to focus on growing Kenosha's own Dave's American Muffler.

Dave used his budding business to become an influential part of the community, reaching out to other businesses and sponsored many community organizations. He was a board member for Tremper High School athletics, coached CYC basketball and football, as well as sports at St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Dave owned and operated Dave's American Muffler for 32 years. People always knew to "ask for Dave" to receive the genuine service he wanted each customer to experience.

Outside work, Dave was a race car driver at Wilmot Speedway for 20 years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed collecting classic cars and being a part of local car clubs. He spent many years playing drums and was a member of several bands over the years. Dave was a man of faith, loved being a grandpa, traveling with his wife, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Christine; three children, Shaney Hardin, Allenha (Alex) Santiago, and Kyle (Gabby Ludwig) Holden; his mother, Georgia (EJ) Ford; grandchildren, Raymond Cole IV, Benjamin Gordon, Rowan Santiago, and Elijah Gordon; siblings, Sandra Cadeau and Kelly (Nikki) Stansbury; and nine nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Dave's family encourages you to honor Dave by wearing your favorite Bears attire and by driving your classic car or motorcycle. Following Tuesday's service friends and family are welcome to join in on a memorial ride of classic cars and Harleys down 60th Street and past Dave's American Muffler on Sheridan Road. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's and Children's Horizons are encouraged.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Dave's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com