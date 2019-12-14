David A. Iwen

December 2, 1993 - December 7, 2019

David A. Iwen, age 26, of Ft. Lauderdale formerly of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. David was born on in Kenosha to Ronald and Julie (Hill) Iwen. He attended local Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 2012. David went to live in Ft. Lauderdale in the summer of 2019. While in Florida, he worked for Pie-Zanz Pizza. He enjoyed life to the fullest, which included, listening to music, drawing, dancing, snowboarding and biking. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by, two grandfathers, Arnold Iwen and Jim Hill and his sister, Hannah Iwen. David is survived by, his father, Ronald Iwen (Kim Granger); his mother, Julie Iwen (Merritt Smith); two brothers, James and Adam Iwen; his sister, Emma Iwen; two grandmothers, Kathleen (Kenny) Yoo and Marsha (Johnny) Hullett as well as other family and many friends.

Funeral services for David will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Kemper Center – Founders Hall (6501 – 3 rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will take place on Sunday at Kemper from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. James Cemetery (7002 - 7 th Avenue).

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com