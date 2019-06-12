David Alan Hansen

David Alan Hansen, 68 years old of Salem, Wis., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of the late Robert and Lois (nèe Rock) Hansen. On Aug. 8, 1973, David married Elisa Merrill at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, New Munster, Wis.. They were longtime parishioners of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish – St. Peter Catholic Church in Antioch and David was an active member of the church choir. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening.

David is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Elisa; their son, Eric Hansen; his sister, Trina (Gene) Weis and sister-in-law, Kristy Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Hansen; and his brothers, Douglas Hansen and Larry Hansen.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private.