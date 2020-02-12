David Beeman

September 22, 1931 - February 3, 2020

David Beeman, 88, of Paris Township, Union Grove, died Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1931 in Akan Township the son of Tom and Sarah (Craig) Beeman. David graduated from Readstown High School in 1950. On July 18, 1951 David was united in marriage to Lorraine Alexander. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-August 1971, traveling Europe, South East Asia, and the United States, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant at Richards - Gebaur Air Reserve Station. David worked at Pepsi in Kansas City and moved to Kenosha and worked as a machinist at Eaton Dynamitic.

David enjoyed fishing with his good friends. He taught his love of fishing to both his daughters. He did woodworking, donating mantel clocks to the Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, and Masonic Lodge. David was a member for over 50 years of the Masonic Order and was a Past Master of Sunrise #359 and a member of Lodge #47 Kenosha. He was proud to be a Shriner for over 40 years, President of Kenosha Shriner Club in 2004. Dave enjoyed working the Shriner's Circus and other activities. He was active in the Order of Eastern Star since 1978 and served as Past Patron many times. David was also a member of the First Christian Church, Kenosha.

David is survived by his wife: Lorraine of Union Grove; Two daughters: Daylene Bain of Sturtevant, Maureen Harper of Sturtevant; Sister: LaDema Chitwood of Richland Center; In-laws: Elaine Raaum of Viroqua, Ray (Nan) Alexander of Readstown, Helen McClurg of Readstown; Many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Darrel and Veda Alexander, brother Craig Beeman, and sisters Evelyn Kanable Klingaman and Bernice Robinson.

Masonic and funeral services was held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Burial with military graveside rites followed in the Felton Cemetery. Visitation was also held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at 1:30 PM. The family suggests memorials in David's name be directed to the of Chicago 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 6707 or the First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmont Rd., Kenosha, WI 53142. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service of Richland Center is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com