David C. Erickson (1960 - 2020)
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
David C. Erickson

1960-2020

David Erickson, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on January 24, 1960 in Kenosha, the son of Charles & Greta (Krebs) Erickson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. David was a member of the U.S. Army. He married Susan Forgianni on August 29, 2009 in Kenosha. David was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. His hobbies included fishing, riding his motorcycle, cooking, cheering for the Packers & Brewers, but most of all spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Erickson of Kenosha; children, Katie Erickson, Jennifer (Dan) Jacob, Jason (David) Maxwell, Ryan (Kerri) Kumm of Racine, and Kaiden & Jeremiah Erickson; his mother, Greta Erickson of Pleasant Prairie; brothers, Charles (Jeanne) Erickson, Michael (Louise) Erickson; sister, Christine Aiello; 2 grandchildren, Olivia Jacob & Kaylani Furman; also survived by nieces, nephews,and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5-7:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 9, 2020
