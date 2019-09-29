David D. Holtze
David D. Holtze, 72, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com