Kenosha News

David D. Holtze

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David D. Holtze.
Service Information
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI
54601
(608)-784-0135
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
1425 Jackson Street
La Crosse, WI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
2135 Weston Street
La Crosse, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
2135 Weston Street
La Crosse, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David D. Holtze

David D. Holtze, 72, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.