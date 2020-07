David D. Ludwig

Union Grove - David D. Ludwig, age 76, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 12, 2020

Graveside services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church Cemetery, 1704 240th Avenue, Brighton, WI 53139 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 am, officiated by Fr. Russell Arnett.

