David Ortiz

David "Doc" "Davey" Ortiz, 61, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1958 and lived most of his life in Kenosha.

David worked at White Farm Equipment, OMC, Ken Cook Company, and as a Senior Technical Writer at GE Medical. He was known for his love of cooking and singing.

His parents, Emiliano and Isabel Ortiz, and sister, Betty Starke, preceded him in death.

He is survived by the love of his life, Tela Bissett, his brothers James, Ferdinand, Monserate, Emiliano Jr., and Mike, his sisters Aida Ortiz, Blanca Ortiz Brown, Maria Becker, and Carmen Petite, his many nieces and nephews, and his faithful canine buddies Osito, Bonito, and Milagro.

A remembrance of his life will be held on November 29, 2019. Please contact family members for location.