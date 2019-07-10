David F. Jucius

David F. Jucius, 65 of Branson, Mo., formerly Kenosha, and Winthrop Harbor, Ill. passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

He was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Waukegan, Ill. the son of the late John F. and Aldona (Grigutis) Jucius. He attended grade school in Winthrop Harbor, went on to graduate from Zion-Benton High School and attended the College of Lake County. On Jan. 28, 1978, he married Nancy Rozga in Wadsworth, Ill..

Dave worked for Hostess Cakeonder Bread and Pickard China for many years. In May 2019, Dave and Nancy settled in Branson, Mo. with plans to spend their retirement enjoying the good weather and beauty of the area. They were also looking forward to traveling and new experiences in the coming years. His favorite hobby was flea marketing, spending weekends in camaraderie with many good friends.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; a brother, Dan (Peggy) Jucius of Kenosha; eight nieces and nephews; and cousins, Star (Justin) Strickland, Mike Jucius, Maria Jucius, Anita (Ernie) Kurtock.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his son, John in 2013.

Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center Interfaith Network, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org, in Dave's memory.

