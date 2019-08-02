David ""Dave"" H. Terlecki

David "Dave" Harry Terlecki, 71, of Salem, Wis., was called home by his Lord and Savior at his residence surrounded by family on July 27, 2019.

David was born in Cook County Ill. on Feb. 09, 1948, to Harry and Evelyn (Goltz) Terlecki.

David was united in marriage to Judy Spinler on Nov. 8, 1969, at Foursquare Gospel Church in Kenosha, Wis.

David was a proud member of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam; as well as being stationed in Germany.

He was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Antioch, Ill. and enjoyed spreading the word of the Lord to those he met.

David enjoyed playing games with his wife and children, and loved the moments spent with all his family. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. As a passionate fisherman, he was always looking for the next big bass. He loved bowling and talking about cars.

David was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, wife of nearly 50 years, Judy. The lights of his life, children, Michele Wyland of Virginia Beach, Va., Steve (Dawn) Terlecki of Trevor, Wis., Sam (Erin) Terlecki of Twin Lakes, Wis., and Daniel (Lynda) Terlecki of Deerfield, Wis., grandchildren, David, Christopher, Brandi and Alivia, four great-grandchildren, sisters, Laura (Bob) Collett and Sharon Eller as well his nieces and nephews, and many Brothers and Sisters-in Law.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jeffrey Terlecki and Gregory Terlecki.

His contagious smile, playful personality, and loving heart will be deeply missed and fondly cherished by all who knew him. May his beautiful love for his Savior, wife, children, family and friends inspire and remind us what is important in life.

The Terlecki Family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to Hometown Hospice and Homecare for their assistance in caring for David.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial for David on Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, at Heartland Baptist Church, 1350 Main Street, Antioch, Ill. 60002 beginning with Military Honors at 4 p.m. The family will receive guests until 5:30 p.m.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com