David Hammond

1955 - 2020

David Hammond, 65, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born on June 20, 1955 to the late Richard and Alice Hammond in Kenosha. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1973 and attended Gateway Technical Institute. He worked at Leblanc, AMC, Laminated Products, and for the majority of his work career he was employed in the carpentry/construction industry.

He enjoyed playing football in High School and was a semi-pro football linebacker with the Racine Gladiators. He was a good drummer and played in various bands around Kenosha.

David is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Tara and Eva Hammond, his brothers Dick (Carolyn) Hammond, Bruce Hammond, Bob Hammond, and his sister Julie (Clay) Drummond, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial tree planting service will be held at Prairie Springs Park at Lake Andrea in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Sunset Options Funeral Home

