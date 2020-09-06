David James Slamar

1957-2020

David James Slamar, 63 years old of Bristol, WI passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from multiple myeloma.

Born May 4, 1957, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Louis Jr. and Frances (Dix) Slamar.

David graduated from Westosha Central High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie Savas, on October 18, 1980. David was an avid skier and a 25-year veteran of the National Ski Patrol. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling (mostly to ski resorts), working on home improvement projects, and playing with his grandchildren. David was a member of Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, WI.

David and Stephanie owned and operated the Star Bar Restaurant. After retirement, he loved to drive the school bus for kids with disabilities in Kenosha County.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Stephanie; children, Nicolae (Rion) Epping, Maria (Adam) Pfister, Elizabeth (Vegim) Begolli, and David (Allison) Slamar; grandchildren, Daphne and Ansel Epping, Everett and Graham Pfister, and Vera and Rina Begolli; siblings, Louis (Margaret) Slamar III, Frank (Carmela) Slamar, Steven (Margaret) Slamar, Susan (Guy) Elmer, Peggy (Ray) Riedel, Kathleen (Bob) Sekany, and Laurie (Hal) Cousins; brothers/sister-in-law, John (Sara) Savas, Thomas (Helen) Savas, Tricia (Shawn) Downey, and Andrew (Pamela) Savas. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Sue Savas; and a brother-in-law, Niko Savas.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Walter Longo for his care and compassion over the past ten years.

Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://give.themmrf.org/DavidSlamar) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) in his memory.

