1/1
David James Slamar
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David James Slamar

1957-2020

David James Slamar, 63 years old of Bristol, WI passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from multiple myeloma.

Born May 4, 1957, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Louis Jr. and Frances (Dix) Slamar.

David graduated from Westosha Central High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie Savas, on October 18, 1980. David was an avid skier and a 25-year veteran of the National Ski Patrol. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling (mostly to ski resorts), working on home improvement projects, and playing with his grandchildren. David was a member of Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, WI.

David and Stephanie owned and operated the Star Bar Restaurant. After retirement, he loved to drive the school bus for kids with disabilities in Kenosha County.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Stephanie; children, Nicolae (Rion) Epping, Maria (Adam) Pfister, Elizabeth (Vegim) Begolli, and David (Allison) Slamar; grandchildren, Daphne and Ansel Epping, Everett and Graham Pfister, and Vera and Rina Begolli; siblings, Louis (Margaret) Slamar III, Frank (Carmela) Slamar, Steven (Margaret) Slamar, Susan (Guy) Elmer, Peggy (Ray) Riedel, Kathleen (Bob) Sekany, and Laurie (Hal) Cousins; brothers/sister-in-law, John (Sara) Savas, Thomas (Helen) Savas, Tricia (Shawn) Downey, and Andrew (Pamela) Savas. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Sue Savas; and a brother-in-law, Niko Savas.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Walter Longo for his care and compassion over the past ten years.

Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://give.themmrf.org/DavidSlamar) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign David's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved