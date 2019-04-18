David Duane Klabunde
1959 - 2019
David Duane Klabunde, 59, years old of Kenosha, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 16, 2019, at Froedtert South St. Catherine Medical Center Campus, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
He was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Waukegan, Ill. the son of Dennis and Ruth (neé Anderson) Klabunde, living in Winthrop Harbor, Ill. and Ishpeming, Mich., before settling in Kenosha in 2017.
David enjoyed swimming, walking, biking, painting rocks, and everything Godzilla. He was fascinated with robots and robotics.
Survivors include his mother Ruth Klabunde of Kenosha, Wis.; a sister Cheryl of Ishpeming, Mich.; nephew Jason; nieces: Emily and Heather; and several cousins and friends. David was preceded in death by his father Dennis and a sister Debara.
A celebration of David's Life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m.. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Easter Seals 7101 53rd. St. Kenosha, WI 53144 are appreciated in David's memory. Please sign the online guest book for David at www.strangfh.com.
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 18, 2019