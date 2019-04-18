Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Klabunde. View Sign

David Duane Klabunde



1959 - 2019







He was born Aug. 13, 1959, in Waukegan, Ill. the son of Dennis and Ruth (neé Anderson) Klabunde, living in Winthrop Harbor, Ill. and Ishpeming, Mich., before settling in Kenosha in 2017.



David enjoyed swimming, walking, biking, painting rocks, and everything Godzilla. He was fascinated with robots and robotics.



Survivors include his mother Ruth Klabunde of Kenosha, Wis.; a sister Cheryl of Ishpeming, Mich.; nephew Jason; nieces: Emily and Heather; and several cousins and friends. David was preceded in death by his father Dennis and a sister Debara.



